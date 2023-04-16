Police organise Iftar party in Baramulla

Baramulla: In order to bridge the gap between the police and the public, Police in Baramulla organised an impressive Iftar party at District Police Lines Baramulla.
The Iftar party was attended by officers from Army, CAPF, Judiciary and Civil administration officers, retired Police officers, prominent citizens, religious preachers, political leaders, media fraternity, the general public and other officers.
During the Iftar party, an interaction was held between the police officers and the general public with a view to sending the message of communal harmony, brotherhood, peace and tranquillity in the area.
“The general public has highly appreciated the Police for organizing such events and thanked them for providing such an occasion on the Holy month of Ramadhan and also thanked the Police for providing such a platform where all communities could interact with each other,” police said.