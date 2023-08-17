Police organise plantation drives under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign in Baramulla

Baramulla: The campaign “Meri Maati Mera Desh-Mitti Ko Naman Veroon Ka Vandan” continues under which Jammu and Kashmir Police organised plantation drives in all police establishments across district Baramulla.

The main function was held at DPL Baramulla where a plantation drive was organised in which saplings of different species were planted. Similarly, plantation drives were also organised in all police establishments across the district in which saplings of different species were planted.

The function across the country is being held to observe "Meri Mati Mera Desh" campaign wherein “we take the pledge to play my part in building a developed India, to remove any trace of colonial mindset, to strive for the unity and solidarity of the country, to fulfil my duties and responsibilities towards my nation, to honour the sacrifice of our country’s brave hearts and devote myself to nations’ defense and progress.”