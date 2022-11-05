Police organise seminar in Budgam

Srinagar: In order to commemorate “Vigilance Awareness Week” and spread awareness among the general public, Police in Budgam organised a seminar under the theme of “Corruption free India for a developed nation” at Government Degree College Khansahib.

On the occasion, SSP Budgam, Tahir Saleem Khan was the chief guest, while as Principal Government Degree College Khansahib Dr. Nargis Bano, SDPO Khansahib, Ghulam Mohi-u-din, Senior Prosecuting Officer DPO Budgam, SHO PS Khansahib and teaching staff of the college were also present.