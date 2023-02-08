Police organise series of cyber awareness programmes in Kashmir

Srinagar: In order to make the general public aware about cybercrime, Police organised cyber awareness programmes in Budgam, Handwara, Kulgam and Ganderbal.
In Budgam, the programmes were hosted by Inspector Mudasir Naseer at PS Budgam, SI Athar Nazir at PS Beerwah and PSI Suhail Ahmed at PS Khansahib. The cyber awareness programmes was attended by respectable citizens of Budgam town, Beerwah town and Khansahib area.
In Handwara, a cyber awareness programme was organised at PS Qalamabad which was hosted by SHO PS Qalamabad and attended by the PRIs, students, traders and inhabitants of the area.
In Kulgam, cyber awareness programmes were organised at PS DH Pora, PS Behibagh, PP Mirbazar and at various educational institutes and coaching centres.
The programmes were hosted by concerned jurisdictional police officers. The programmes were attended by respectable citizens of concerned areas, youth, teachers and students of various educational institutes.
In Ganderbal, a cyber crime awareness programme was organised at PS Lar. The programme was hosted by a concerned supervisory officer.
The programme was attended by respectable citizens, youth and students of district Ganderbal.
During these programmes, chairing officers briefed the participants about various types of “cyber threats/crimes such as identity theft, credit card fraud, data stealing, cyber stalking, pornography, OTP frauds etc.”
They advised the participants to adopt safe browsing habits to avoid suspicious websites while surfing the internet. They also appealed to the participants not to share OTPs or bank account details and passwords with anyone. Officers also explained the ways to adopt precautionary measures while conducting internet banking and online transactions.
Participants were also cautioned against accepting friend requests from unknown persons or chatting with unauthenticated persons on social media.
The main motive behind conducting such programmes is to provide awareness of cyber frauds among the general public particularly youth and students. Participants appreciated the efforts of Police for organising cyber awareness programmes and spreading awareness about various cybercrimes.