Police organise series of cyber awareness programmes in Kashmir

Srinagar: In order to make the general public aware about cybercrime, Police organised cyber awareness programmes in Budgam, Handwara, Kulgam and Ganderbal.

In Budgam, the programmes were hosted by Inspector Mudasir Naseer at PS Budgam, SI Athar Nazir at PS Beerwah and PSI Suhail Ahmed at PS Khansahib. The cyber awareness programmes was attended by respectable citizens of Budgam town, Beerwah town and Khansahib area.

In Handwara, a cyber awareness programme was organised at PS Qalamabad which was hosted by SHO PS Qalamabad and attended by the PRIs, students, traders and inhabitants of the area.

In Kulgam, cyber awareness programmes were organised at PS DH Pora, PS Behibagh, PP Mirbazar and at various educational institutes and coaching centres.

The programmes were hosted by concerned jurisdictional police officers. The programmes were attended by respectable citizens of concerned areas, youth, teachers and students of various educational institutes.