Police organise series of events in Pulwama to remember fallen heroes

Srinagar: In order to commemorate police martyrs, Police organised a series of events in Pulwama.

In Pulwama, Martyrs Memorial Volleyball Tournament and Carrom Competition was inaugurated at DPL Pulwama under Civic Action Programme. These tournaments were organised in the memory of police martyrs who laid down their lives for the unity, dignity and sake of the nation.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by ASP Pulwama Tanveer Ahmad, along with SP Hqrs Pulwama Showkat Rafiq Wani, CO 183 Bn CRPF, DySP DAR, SDPO Litter, DySP Ops Pulwama, SHO Lassipora and other esteemed officers of the district including the family members of the Police Martyrs.

The volleyball tournament will be played on a knock-out basis in which 16 teams of different areas of the district are participating. The inaugural match was played between the teams Khurana Volleyball club Achan vs Star Volleyball club Monghama.

Similarly, in carrom competition 16 players of different schools have participated. After the conclusion of the carrom competition, the participants and the winners of the carrom competition were rewarded with suitable cash prizes.

ASP Pulwama in his address congratulated the participating teams and other participants for their enthusiastic participation in the tournament. He said that it has been endeavor of J&K Police to focus and involve the youth in sports activities organised every year under Civic Action Programme (CAP) which provides the local youth a platform and opportunity to display their talent in the field of sports besides, help to maintain the physique of youth and keep them away from bad habits. He urged the youth to take part in sports activities actively besides concentrating on their academics.