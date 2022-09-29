Police organise Thana Diwas in Budgam

Srinagar: As a part of public outreach programme and an initiative of J&K Government, Police in Budgam organised 'Thana Diwas' at Townhall Khanshab, police station Chadoora, Beerwah and Khag.

At Townhall Khanshab, the meeting was chaired by SDPO Khanshab Ghulam Mohidin Malik-JKPS along with SHO Khanshab.

In PS Chadoora, the Thana Diwas meeting was chaired by SDPO Charar-e-Sharief Salim Jehengir, and DySP PC Chadoora Mohammad Anzar along with SHO Police Station Chadoora while as in Police Station Khag, Thana Diwas meeting was chaired by the concerned SHO. Similarly, at Police Station Beerwah, Thana Diwas meeting was also organised which was chaired by SHO Police Station Beerwah.

These meetings were attended by respectable citizens, Traders federation and transporters, Numberdars, Chowkidars, Auqaf committee members and other respectable citizens of these areas. Besides, AEE R&B Department & AE PDD Department were also present in a meeting at Police Station Beerwah.

During these meetings, participants highlighted various grievances/issues of public importance.

They were assured that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police will be resolved on priority and grievances pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the concerned Departments for their early redressal.