Police organises Independence Day celebration events at Budgam

Srinagar: As a part of celebrations of 75 years of independence, Police organised a mega feast (BadaKhana) functions at District Police Lines Budgam, Sub Divisions Khan Sahab, Charar-e-Sharief and Magam.

A statement of Police issued here said that SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem Khan along with DySP Headquarters FayazHussain and DySP DAR RuhailMircha were present on the occasion.

The statement said that the officers had dinner with soldiers of DPL, police stations and J&K Armed Police.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Budgam called upon the Police personnel to maintain high standards of decency and discipline during on-duty and off-duty hours.

Similar functions were organised at Sub Division Khan Sahab, Charar-e-Sharief, Magam, Police Station Chadoora and Police Station Khan Sahab.