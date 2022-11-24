Police raids 7 locations in threat to media case

Srinagar: In connection with the online threats to media persons in Kashmir, Police on Thursday carried out raids at seven locations in Srinagar, Budgam, and Pulwama.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that this was in continuation with the earlier searches conducted on November 19.

“During the course of investigation and on the basis of vital leads from searches conducted on November 19, 2022, today the special teams carried out simultaneous searches at seven locations in Srinagar, Budgam, and Pulwama districts,” the statement said.