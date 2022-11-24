Police raids 7 locations in threat to media case

Srinagar: In connection with the online threats to media persons in Kashmir, Police on Thursday carried out raids at seven locations in Srinagar, Budgam, and Pulwama.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that this was in continuation with the earlier searches conducted on November 19.
“During the course of investigation and on the basis of vital leads from searches conducted on November 19, 2022, today the special teams carried out simultaneous searches at seven locations in Srinagar, Budgam, and Pulwama districts,” the statement said.
It said that the premises that were raided today and subsequently searched belonged to Showkat Motta in Srinagar, Khaksar Nadeeb Adnan in Srinagar, Haji Hayat in Pampore, Haji Hayat's office in Srinagar, Ishfaq Reshi in Budgam, Asif Dar (based abroad), and Saqib Magloo in Srinagar.
“Some of these suspects have been detained for questioning, however, those on whose houses searches were carried earlier are being summoned on a daily basis for examination,” the Police statement said.
It said that during the search, all legal formalities and SOPs were followed professionally and incriminating material including mobiles, computers, laptops, pen drives, SIM cards, Jihadi literature, banking documents, a dummy gun, and US and Russian currency notes were recovered and seized by the respective teams.
The Police statement said that investigation in the case was going on vigorously and was in an advanced stage.
Meanwhile, the sleuths of the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police raided the residence of a youth in Hadyal, Kishtwar regarding the case related to the online threats of Kashmiri media persons.
The SIA team arrived at his residence at 5 am, continued their investigation for five hours at Tund area of Hadyal in Kishtwar, and collected electronic evidence and bank account details.
“The youth has been directed to appear before the SIA Kashmir for further investigation,” sources said. “However, he was not arrested nor detained by the SIA.”