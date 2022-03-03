Police recover 2 more stolen vehicles

Srinagar: Police in Budgam have recovered two more vehicles in connection with case FIR number 28/2022 pertaining to busting of an inter district gang of vehicle lifters.
According to a press note, earlier, five accused persons were arrested and 15 stolen vehicles were recovered in the instant case.
During the course of investigation of the case, two more stolen vehicles with fabricated registration numbers were recovered from Padshahi Bagh area of Srinagar and Narkara area of Budgam, taking the number of recovered stolen vehicles to 17.
The vehicles include White Colour Scorpio S11 with fake registration number JK21F 8841 while as its original registration number is DL2CAZ-6685 and silver colour Alto-800 with registration number JK02AD-8264.