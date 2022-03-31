Police recover old idol in Pulwama

On receipt of this information, a pPolice team from Police Station Kakapora rushed towards the spot and took the old idol into possession. After that Pulwama Police informed Archaeological team about the same.

The said recovered idol was handed over to Archaeological Survey Department of India after completing all legal formalities.

The source of this idol is not known yet. Latest reports suggest that efforts are still on to dig and excavate more such idols which can be old of past decades.