Police refute reports of salary delay

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have refuted the reports of delay in salary

"Some social media accounts and individuals are falsely reporting that due to the non-availability of budget the salary of the police employees covered under NPS could not be drawn. There is no truth in it and is far from the facts. Therefore, this false information is rebutted. It is informed that Police Headquarters has made available adequate funds to all its units for the salary of its employees including those covered under NPS," police said.