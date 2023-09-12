Police remember slain officer on 2nd death anniversary

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday remembered Sub-Inspector Arshid Ahmad Mir on second death anniversary by offering Fatiha Khawani and distributed juice and water among the general public in Khanyara area of Srinagar.
“Srinagar Police remembers our Martyr Probationary SI Arshid Mir who attained martyrdom 2 years ago in a terrorist attack. His Sacrifice keeps motivating us to work with more zeal against terrorism & all its sympathisers,” Srinagar Police wrote on X. The police posted some photographs in which cops were seen distributing juice and water among the general public.
In a hit-and-run terror attack on this day in 2019, probationary Sub-Inspector of J&K Police who belonged to 2020-batch, Arshid Ashraf Mir, a resident of Kalmoona in Ramhal belt of Handwara, district Kupwara was shot dead.
The incident had taken place near Gousia Hospital, Khanyar, after terrorists opened fire on him from point-blank range with a pistol.
The terrorists had managed their escape from the spot and the officer was removed to hospital in critical condition. However, he had succumbed to his injuries. “He was heading a police party that had gone to get an accused medically checked at the hospital,” a senior police officer had said then. “The terrorists came from a blind lane and fired upon him from point blank range and managed their escape from the spot,” he had said.
The officer said that preliminary investigations revealed that they were two in number. “Terrorists fired on Arshid from the back side injuring him critically,” he had said, adding that he was taken to SMHS hospital. “He was referred to SKIMS where he succumbed to his injuries.” Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident on social media purportedly showed the militants firing at Arshid at least twice from behind and injuring him.
Many people had gathered to attend the funeral prayers of Arshid Ahmad Mir in Kulmoona. Videos have surfaced in which thousands of mourners can be seen gathering around to pay last respects after the body of Arshid Ahmad Mir when it reached Kalmuna village in the Kupwara district.