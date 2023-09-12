Police remember slain officer on 2nd death anniversary

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday remembered Sub-Inspector Arshid Ahmad Mir on second death anniversary by offering Fatiha Khawani and distributed juice and water among the general public in Khanyara area of Srinagar.

“Srinagar Police remembers our Martyr Probationary SI Arshid Mir who attained martyrdom 2 years ago in a terrorist attack. His Sacrifice keeps motivating us to work with more zeal against terrorism & all its sympathisers,” Srinagar Police wrote on X. The police posted some photographs in which cops were seen distributing juice and water among the general public.

In a hit-and-run terror attack on this day in 2019, probationary Sub-Inspector of J&K Police who belonged to 2020-batch, Arshid Ashraf Mir, a resident of Kalmoona in Ramhal belt of Handwara, district Kupwara was shot dead.

The incident had taken place near Gousia Hospital, Khanyar, after terrorists opened fire on him from point-blank range with a pistol.