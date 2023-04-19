Police rescue nomadic families in Kulgam

Srinagar: Police in Kulgam rescued three nomadic families along with their livestock who were stuck in between the river Vaishow near Chambgund, a press release said.
It added that police received information that some nomads along with their livestock were stuck in between the river Veshaw near Chambgund due to abrupt increase in water level follow amid continuous rainfall last night.
Acting swiftly, Police party from Police Station Devsar along with SDRF teams under the supervision of SP Kulgam launched a rescue operation in the said area.
During the rescue operation, three nomadic family consisting of 19 members along with their livestock including more than 100 sheep and their essential commodities were shifted to the safer place.
Community members especially nomads expressed their gratitude towards police for their timely help and necessary assistance, the press release said.