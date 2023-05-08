Police rescue tourists stranded near Jawahar Tunnel

Kulgam: Amidst rains and snow, eight tourists and two drivers were rescued by the administration near Jawahar Tunnel in Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday.

Sub District Magistrate Dooru G R Wani told Greater Kashmir that they received a call that a group of tourists, who were on their way to Jammu, had been stuck near Jawahar Tunnel due to heavy rains and snow.

He said that soon joint teams of Police, SDRPF, and officials of the Revenue Department launched a rescue operation and ferried all the tourists to a safer location.

Wani said there were eight tourists and two drivers in the group. He said that they had been asked by someone to take the old Jawahar Tunnel route as the road via the new tunnel was closed.