Police reunite 2 minor boys with families in Budgam

Srinagar: Police in Budgam handed over 2 minor boys to their families who intended to travel to Punjab unaided.

Yesterday evening, Police in Budgam intercepted 2 minor boys roaming near Bus Stand Budgam and were interested in hiring a vehicle for TRC Srinagar. They have been identified as Adil Farooq Cheechi and Waseem Ahmad, both residents of Gundi Kamal Kralgund Handwara.

When officers spoke to them, it surfaced that both the minors had run away from their homes and arrived at Budgam Railway Station by train from Baramulla and they wanted to proceed towards Punjab.