Police seal bread making unit in Sopore

Sopore: The Sopore police Sunday sealed a bread making unit after a viral video showing people alleging bakers were kneading dough with feet.
Reports said that the unit was sealed and two people were arrested as soon as the video surfaced on social media.
Earlier in the video, few people claimed that they saw the bakers kneading the dough with their feet and the dough even had the feet signs.
“The bread is used by people across the town and such an unhygienic way of kneading the dough is not only unacceptable but asks for severe action against such bakers,” the locals said.
Soon after the video, the Sopore police swung into action and arrested two people involved in the act.
While confirming the incident, SHO Sopore Khalid Fayaz said that the unit has been sealed and two people have been arrested and few more arrests will be made in this case.