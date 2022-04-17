Police seal bread making unit in Sopore

“The bread is used by people across the town and such an unhygienic way of kneading the dough is not only unacceptable but asks for severe action against such bakers,” the locals said.

Soon after the video, the Sopore police swung into action and arrested two people involved in the act.

While confirming the incident, SHO Sopore Khalid Fayaz said that the unit has been sealed and two people have been arrested and few more arrests will be made in this case.