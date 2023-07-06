Police seize 3 vehicles in Baramulla for illegal transportation of minerals

Baramulla: Acting tough against the persons involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 3 vehicles and arrested 3 persons in Baramulla.

A police party led by Incharge PP Palhallan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohammad Nawaz seized 3 vehicles (tractors) and arrested 3 drivers for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Dargam Nallah Palhallan. They have been identified as Asif Ahmad Ganie resident of Saloosa Kreeri, Tanveer Ahmad War resident of Tengpora Pattan and Farooq Ahmad Tantray resident of Gulabwari Naidkhai.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Pattan and an investigation was set into motion.

“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighborhood with their concerned police units,” police said.