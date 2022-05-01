Police seize 3 vehicles in Budgam

Srinagar: Police in Budgam have seized three vehicles for illegal mining and extraction of minerals.

A police press note said, a police party from Police Station Khansahib intercepted and seized three vehicles (two tippers and one JCB machine) for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. However the accused drivers managed to escape from the spot leaving behind the vehicles. They have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Ganie son of Mohd Sultan resident of Sholipora Budgam Shahid Ahmad Ganie son of Abdul Ahad resident of Sholipora Budgam Muneer Ahmad Bhat son of Nazir Ahmad Bhat resident of Parisabad.