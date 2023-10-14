Police seize drug peddler’s Rs 20.5 lakh worth car in Bandipora

Bandipora: A car of a drug peddler worth Rs 20.5 lakh was seized by Police in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Sunday.

“The Hyundai Creta car valued at Rs 20.5 lakh belongs to Amir Rashid Sheikh,” Police said.

They said Sheikh is a drug peddler who was previously arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said that he was involved in a case registered under FIR No 147/23, under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act. They said that the car was confiscated under Section 68F of the NDPS Act.

Police said that the seizure of the car was a major blow to the drug trade and expressed hope that it would deter other offenders.

They also posted about the confiscation on 'X', saying, “Confiscation order has been issued under Section 68F against drug peddler Amir Rashid Sheikh of Shilvat Sumbal. Creta vehicle used for the commission of offence valuing Rs 20,50,000 has been confiscated.”

Police also announced the arrest of four more drug-related arrests in the district on Saturday.

They said two drug peddlers were arrested at Shahgund Hajin with 5 kg charas powder.