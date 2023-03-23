Police seize illicit timber in Baramulla

Srinagar: Police in Baramulla have seized illicit timber in village Saterseran Wagoora and arrested two accused persons.
A press note said that a police party of Police Post Wagoora under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Khalid Ashraf-JKPS arrested two persons identified as Mudasir Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Nabi Mir and Farooq Ahmad Mir son of Souf-din Mir both residents of Saterseran Wagoora and recovered seven logs of illicit timber from their possession at Saterseran Wagoora. Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.
“The drive against timber smugglers will continue to ensure protection of green gold. Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police have resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal & anti-social activities,” the press note said.