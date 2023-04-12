Police seize smuggled timber in Baramulla

Baramulla: Police in Baramulla have seized illicit timber in village Mothal Hathlanga Uri and arrested three accused persons involved in the commission of the crime.
A police party of Police Station Uri under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali arrested three timber smugglers identified as Mohd Afzal Bhat , Shabir Ahmad Bhat and Naseer Ahmad Bhat, all residents of Mothal Hanthlanga Uri and recovered 60 CFTs of illicit timber from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Uri and an investigation has been initiated.
"The drive against timber smugglers will continue to ensure the protection of green gold. Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police have resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal and anti-social activities," police said.