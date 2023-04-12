Police seize smuggled timber in Baramulla

Baramulla: Police in Baramulla have seized illicit timber in village Mothal Hathlanga Uri and arrested three accused persons involved in the commission of the crime.

A police party of Police Station Uri under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali arrested three timber smugglers identified as Mohd Afzal Bhat , Shabir Ahmad Bhat and Naseer Ahmad Bhat, all residents of Mothal Hanthlanga Uri and recovered 60 CFTs of illicit timber from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.