Police solve 2 burglary cases in Baramulla

Srinagar: Police have solved two burglary cases in Baramulla and arrested the accused persons. Stolen properties were also recovered from their possession.
“ Yesterday, Police Station Kreeri received a complaint from Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Kreeri Baramulla stating therein that during Friday prayers, some unknown burglars have entered his shop and stole cash of about Rs 30,000,” the press note said.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Kreeri and investigation was initiated.
During the course of investigation, taking help of technical and human resources, names of some suspects surfaced. Among the suspects, Syed Zaffar Shah son of Syed Muzaffar Shah resident of Yakhmanpora Pattan was called for questioning. During questioning, he confessed the crime and, on his disclosure, stolen cash was recovered.
Meanwhile in another similar incident, a police party of Police Post Palhallan received a complaint on March 23 from Bashir Ahmad Yatoo son of Gh Mohd Yatoo resident of Yadipora Pattan stating therein that some unknown burglars broke open the lock of his shop and stole tea bags, cigarette boxes etc.
Regarding the incident, a case vide FIR No. 340/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was initiated.