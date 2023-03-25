Police solve 2 burglary cases in Baramulla

Srinagar: Police have solved two burglary cases in Baramulla and arrested the accused persons. Stolen properties were also recovered from their possession.

“ Yesterday, Police Station Kreeri received a complaint from Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Kreeri Baramulla stating therein that during Friday prayers, some unknown burglars have entered his shop and stole cash of about Rs 30,000,” the press note said.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Kreeri and investigation was initiated.