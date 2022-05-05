Police solve burglary case in Baramulla

Srinagar: Police in Baramulla have solved a burglary case by arresting an accused person involved in the “commission of crime and recovered stolen property from his possession.”
A police spokesman said Police Station Tangmarg received a complaint from Fayaz Ahmad Lone of Maheen Tangmarg stating therein that during the intervening night of May 2 and 3, some unknown burglars have barged into his shop and stolen away mobile phones, mobile accessories and laptops worth lakhs from the shop.
Accordingly, a case FIR number 37/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Tangmarg and investigation was started.
During the course of investigation, a special investigation police team led by SHO PS Tangmarg under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg was constituted.
By using all available means and modern technical gadgets including analysing CCTVs installed in the market, officers zeroed in on a suspect identified as Owais Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Rasheed resident of Ferozpora Tangmarg.
When officers spoke to him they learnt about his involvement in the commission of crime. On his disclosure, stolen property worth lakhs have been recovered from his possession.
He has been arrested and shifted to police station where remain in custody, the police spokesman said.