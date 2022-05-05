Police solve burglary case in Baramulla

Srinagar: Police in Baramulla have solved a burglary case by arresting an accused person involved in the “commission of crime and recovered stolen property from his possession.”

A police spokesman said Police Station Tangmarg received a complaint from Fayaz Ahmad Lone of Maheen Tangmarg stating therein that during the intervening night of May 2 and 3, some unknown burglars have barged into his shop and stolen away mobile phones, mobile accessories and laptops worth lakhs from the shop.