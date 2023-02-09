Police solve burglary case in Baramulla within 72 hours

Baramulla: Police in Baramulla have solved a burglary case within 72 hours by arresting four persons involved in the commission of the crime and recovered stolen property from their possession.

On 5 February, Police Station Pattan received a complaint from Gh Hassan Rather resident of Pakipora Pattan stating therein that during intervening nights of 1st and 2nd February some unknown burglars barged into his shop and stole cigarettes and other items. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 32/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Pattan and investigation was initiated.

During the preliminary course of the investigation, with the help of technical and human resources names of some suspects came to the surface, one among them identified as Azad Mukhtar Hajam son of Mukhtar Hajam resident of Singhpora Pattan was identified and was called for questioning.