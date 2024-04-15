Police solve theft case within 3 hours in Kulgam

Kulgam, Apr 15: Police in Kulgam have solved a theft case by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of crime and recovered stolen property from his possession within 3 hours after the commission of crime.

On 14 April, Police Station Yaripora received a written complaint from Abdul Rashid Dhobi, resident of Yaripora, stating therein that on 14 April at about 20:00 hours, when he was closing his shop, some unknown thieves stole his bag from his shop at Main Chowk Yaripora.

In this regard, a case vide FIR No 24/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Yaripora. Subsequently, a special team led by SHO Police Station Yaripora was constituted, who after strenuous efforts and by using all available means rounded up a few suspects and put them to sustained questioning. During questioning, one suspect namely Saqib Ahmad Ganie, resident of Yaripora admitted his involvement in the commission of crime who was accordingly arrested.

On his disclosure, stolen property (cash amount of rupees 36240) and record book of his shop have been recovered by the police team. Further investigation of the case is in progress.