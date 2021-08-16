Police solves Rajouri murder case

Rajouri: Police claimed to have solved a recent murder case which involved killing of a youth in Rajouri. The Police have arrested younger sister of the slain youth and his two friends in this connection. In a press conference held at Rajouri, Superintendent of Police Sheema N Qasba said that on August 11, a case in FIR 538/2021 under sections 302, 458 IPC was registered at Police Station Rajouri after an information was received that during the night, some unknown persons entered the house of Bachan Lal son of Karam Chand resident of Chakli and attacked his son, Ankit Bakshi, with sharp edged weapons, who died as a result of the injuries sustained on the spot.

“Based on this, FIR 538/2021 under sections 302, 458 IPC had been registered at Police Station Rajouri and investigation was started,” said SP Rajouri. She further informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DySP HQ Rajouri was constituted for speedy investigation of the case . Based on investigation by the SIT under the direct supervision of Additional SP HQ Rajouri, Vivek Shekhar, technical data was examined and witnesses were examined, the SP further said. She said based on leads developed, the suspects were identified and arrested. The arrested includes Rajan Sharma son of Vijay Kumar resident of Chingus, name of second accused is withheld until age is verified and he is a resident of Sangpur while third accused is Priya Bakshi daughter of Bachan Lal resident of Chakli, who happen to be the sister of victim.

The SP informed that based on sustained questioning, it came to light that the accused Priya Bakshi (victim’s sister) and accused Rajan Kumar were in a relationship to which the deceased had objected repeatedly and often forcefully. Due to this, a criminal conspiracy was hatched by the three accused to eliminate the deceased who put the plan into action in the intervening night of August 10 and 11. Further investigation is in progress, SP Rajouri said.