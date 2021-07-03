Police starts recruitment for border districts

Baramulla: Police started the recruitment drive for the border districts of north Kashmir at District Police Lines in Baramulla on Saturday.
The recruitment drive is precisely for the candidates residing within 10 km close to the Line of Control (LoC).
The drive was attended by hundreds of candidates who had arrived from border areas of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts.
Speaking on the occasion, ADGP Security S D Jamwal said that the idea of Border Battalion Recruitment came into being after a team from the Centre arrived in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir few years back.
He said the visiting team members felt immediate need for the recruitment of local youth in the department of Police as they are well versed with the area and their inclusion in the national building will provide them a good employment opportunity also.
“Following their recommendations, it was decided to raise two battalions, one each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions of J&K,” Jamwal said.
He said that the recruitment process in the border villages of Jammu division was recently completed while for Kashmir division, it had started now and would continue till July 10.
“We received 6500 applications in Kashmir division. The recruitment process will be without any human intervention and to ensure that electronic chips have been used while a candidate participates in physical test,” Jamwal said.
Meanwhile, hundreds of enthusiastic candidates who participated in the event said that it would prove a great opportunity to the youth residing close to the Line of Control.
They said unlike youth from urban areas, they get lesser employment opportunities and such recruitment drive would change their destiny.
“It is first time that such a recruitment has been conducted for the employed youth of border area. The opportunity will not only allow us to participate in the nation building but also raise our economic position,” said Muhammad Shahbaz, a candidate from Kupwara district.
Meanwhile, candidates participating in the drive were asked to come along worth fresh Covid-19 test certificate and for those candidates who were unable to bring the certificate, they were provided testing opportunity at the venue.