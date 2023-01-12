‘Police to improve efficiency, transparency at grass-root level’

In these events, the participants highlighted various issues of public importance and they were assured by the chairing officers that their genuine grievances pertaining to police will be resolved on priority and that of civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal.

Besides, the grievances were heard patiently and were segregated on the basis of area of action and jurisdiction. While speaking on these occasions, the chairing officers reiterated that the main aim of organising 'Thana Divas, is to improve efficiency, transparency and accountability in policing at grass-root level and to develop confidence among the people. The participants were impressed upon to co-operate with Police in maintaining Law & Order and crime free atmosphere in their respective areas.

The participants were also stressed upon to co-operate with Police in curbing the drug menace and in identifying anti-national and anti-social elements who always try to disrupt the peaceful environment.

The participants appreciated the role of police for conducting such interaction meetings and assured their full support & cooperation in curbing the menace of social evils of the society.