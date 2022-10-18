Police visits families of police martyrs in Budgam, Pulwama : Spokesman

Srinagar: To express solidarity and perceive the well-being of the families of the Police Martyrs, Police in Budgam and Pulwama visited families of martyrs who had laid down their lives in the line of duty, a police spokesman said.

He added that In Budgam, DySP DAR alongwith other officers visited the families of police martyrs and expressed their sympathy and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

The officers assured the families of these martyrs that every possible help & support will be provided by the J&K Police.

In Pulwama, on the directions of SSP Pulwama, various police teams including DySP DAR, SHOs and in-charge PPs of the district visited Police martyr families across the district.

The teams visited the families of martyrs in different villages including Trichal, Saidapora, Nikas, Arihal, Litter, Naina Batpora, Rakh Litter, Zahid Bagh, Panjran, Larve, Kakapora, Nehama, Rajpora, Sangerwani, Ayengund, Arigam, Tiken Batpora etc and expressed their sympathy & prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.