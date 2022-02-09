Policeman assaulted in Rajouri

Rajouri: A Police constable was injured after he was assaulted by some car-borne youth at a checkpoint at Teryath in Rajouri on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident took place on Tuesday night when a team of Oolice was on duty at Teryath checkpoint and a car (JK11C 0752) was stopped for checking during which verbal duel took place between the car-borne travellers and policemen.