Policeman assaulted in Rajouri
Rajouri: A Police constable was injured after he was assaulted by some car-borne youth at a checkpoint at Teryath in Rajouri on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident took place on Tuesday night when a team of Oolice was on duty at Teryath checkpoint and a car (JK11C 0752) was stopped for checking during which verbal duel took place between the car-borne travellers and policemen.

“The driver and three more car-borne youth came out of the car and attacked the policeman with an iron road,” Police said.

They said that the injured policeman had been hospitalised.

Police said that a case of attempt to murder had been registered at Police Station Dharamsal.

Police said that a manhunt to arrest the accused had belaunched.

Police said one of the four accused was from Jamola, Rajouri, another from Moughla, Rajouri while two others were unidentified.

