Policeman dies of electric shock

Rajouri: A Selection Grade Constable Police posted as escort incharge with Sub Divisional Police Officer Thanamandi died after receiving an electric shock at home.

He was at his home at Ward 10 Thanamandi on Tuesday night when he came in contact with an electric wire and received a shock.

“He was rushed in an unconscious state to a hospital where he died,” officials said.

They said that the medico-legal formalities of the deceased were conducted at the hospital.

On Wednesday, his last rites were performed and Police held a wreath-laying ceremony for him at his native Baryoon village.