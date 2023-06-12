Policeman injured in Lal Bazaar attack succumbs | Wreath-laying ceremony held in his native village

Srinagar: To pay honour and respect to policeman Fayaz Ahmad of Lohersanzi Kokernag, Anantnag, who was injured in a terror attack on July 12, 2022, at Lal Bazaar and died on Monday, a wreath laying ceremony was held at his native village.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the officers of Police led by DIG IRP Kashmir, Commandant IRP-10th Bn, Commandant IRP-13th Bn, Commandant IRP-17th Bn, Deputy Commandants of IRP-10th Bn, 13th Bn, DySPs of IRP-10th and 11th Bns, SDPO Kokernag and SHO Kokernag, other senior Police officers and officials participated in the ceremony and laid floral wreaths on his mortal remains and paid rich tributes to him.