Political activists from Shopian join Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party today said that several political activists hailing from district Shopian on Tuesday joined the party at its office in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, “the new entrants who joined Apni Party included prominent ex-NC affiliate Sartaj Ahmad Ganei, ex-deputy Sarpanch Chek Shirmal Mushtaq Ahmad Rather and Nambardar Potarwal Ghulam Hassan Padroo. The joining ceremony took place in presence of Party Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Provincial Youth Coordinator Kashmir Imtiyaz Rather and District Secretary Shopian Advocate Tanveer Tak.”

Welcoming the new entrants into the party-fold, Zaffar Manhas impressed on them to work selflessly for the welfare of the common people in their respective areas. ‘The political legitimacy of any party always depends on the works it does for the welfare of the people. The region of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a developmental stagnation due to the apathetic attitude of various regional parties and currently a bureaucratic hegemony that needs to end now,” the statement quoted him.