Political leaders, activists from Poonch, Karnah-Kupwara join Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party today said that various political leaders and activists from Poonch and Karnah-Kupwara today joined the party at its headquarter in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.
According to a statement issued here, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday welcomed a delegation of prominent political leaders from district Poonch led by former state secretary PDP Shamim Dar who joined Apni Party at its party headquarters in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.
On this occasion Apni Party President expressed hope that the joining of Dar and his associates will strengthen Apni Party cadre at the grassroots level in Pir Panjal region.
“Apni Party is committed to the resolution of people’s grievances at all forums available to it. Since its inception, Apni Party has advocated for a holistic development of all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir with a special emphasis on rural and other neglected areas. District Poonch is one of such areas that has a great tourism potential but unfortunately the same has never been explored by the successive governments,” Bukhari said.
“On this occasion, former City President NC and President Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Surjan Singh, former Block President PDP Hafiz Mohammad Shah, Rajendra Singh, Girdar Singh, Talib Hussain, Mohammad Rafiq Mir, Amarjeet Singh and Ikmanpal Singh also joined Apni Party,” the statement reads.
Meanwhile political activists from Karnah-Kupwara led by Sarpanch Khalid Badana on Thursday also joined Apni Party at its office in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.
‘The political legitimacy of any party always depends on the works it does for the welfare of the people. The region of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a developmental stagnation due to the apathetic attitude of various regional parties and currently a bureaucratic hegemony that needs to end now,” Bukhari said.
“We need to encourage men and women from all walks of life to get connected with the agenda of our Party. It is our primary responsibility to carry forward our program to the grass root level with an aim to strengthen the Party and counter the government on different issues confronting the people across J&K especially the district Kupwara,” Bukhari observed.
The joining ceremonied took place in presence of Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, former MLA and Senior Apni Party leader Mohammad Dilawar Mir, Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir and others.