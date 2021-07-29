Political leaders, activists from Poonch, Karnah-Kupwara join Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party today said that various political leaders and activists from Poonch and Karnah-Kupwara today joined the party at its headquarter in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday welcomed a delegation of prominent political leaders from district Poonch led by former state secretary PDP Shamim Dar who joined Apni Party at its party headquarters in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

On this occasion Apni Party President expressed hope that the joining of Dar and his associates will strengthen Apni Party cadre at the grassroots level in Pir Panjal region.

“Apni Party is committed to the resolution of people’s grievances at all forums available to it. Since its inception, Apni Party has advocated for a holistic development of all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir with a special emphasis on rural and other neglected areas. District Poonch is one of such areas that has a great tourism potential but unfortunately the same has never been explored by the successive governments,” Bukhari said.