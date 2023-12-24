Political leaders condemn killing of retired police officer in Baramulla

Srinagar, Dec 24 : Senior political leaders Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari , Sartaj Madni and Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen have strongly condemned the killing of a retired police officer, Mohammad Shafi Mir, by terrorists in Baramulla

Dr Farooq Abdullah

In his condolence message Dr Farooq said, “I unequivocally condemn the cowardly killing of retired SSP Mohammad Shafi Mir in Gantmulla Baramulla. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the former police officer in this hour of utter grief and demise. May the departed soul of Mohammad Shafi Mir rest in peace and solace in the world hereafter. Such incidents besides being a telling indictment of deteriorating security situation also debunk the claims of government on return of peace to the Valley.”

Omar Abdullah

Denouncing the killing of the former police officer who was shot dead inside Masjid in Baramulla on Sunday, Omar said, “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Such heinous acts of violence cannot be tolerated. May the departed soul rest in peace.”

Among others NC leaders who condemned the killing include General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Treasurer Shami Oberoi, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani Sogami, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, MP Muhammad Akbar Lone, North Zone president Javed Dar, and District president Dr Sajjad Shafi,

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad strongly condemned the killing of retired SSP Mohammad Shafi Mir in Barmulla.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. Azad said violence can never be tolerated in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the target killings should be stopped jointly by the efforts of political parties, local public, central government and UT government of J&K.

Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari expressed shock and grief over the brutal killing of retired Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Shafi Mir, who was mercilessly shot by the terrorists while he was performing the Adhan inside a mosque at Gantmulla, Sheeri, in North Kashmir’s Baramulla on Sunday morning.

In a statement Bukhari expressed profound grief and shock, stating, “I am deeply shocked by this barbaric act of terrorism. I am unable to comprehend how the terrorists targeted and killed the retired police officer while he was inside the mosque, calling for Fajr prayers. This is one of the most brutal acts of terrorism that people fall prey to every now and then in Jammu and Kashmir. Mindless violence of this nature must be condemned by everyone in the strongest possible terms. I urge the security agencies to swiftly nab the killers of Mohammad Shafi Mir Sahib to ensure they are brought to justice.”

He said , “May Almighty Allah rest the soul of the deceased in eternal peace and grant him Jammat ul Firdous. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Mohammad Shafi Mir. May Allah bestow upon them the strength to endure this tragic loss.”

Sartaj Madni

Condemning the barbaric killing of retired police officer Muhammad Shafi Mir in Baramulla, PDP leader Sartaj Madni said that the escalation in violence has caused much pain to people of J&K who had suffered a lot for last more than three decades. In a statement, he expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family . Madni also urged the government to ensure public safety with transparent approach to address the complexities of this conflict region.

Hakeem Yaseen

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) and former minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has expressed sorrow and grief over the killing of retired senior Superintendent in Baramulla. In a statement , termed the dastardly act as an unforgiveable crime adding that all the religions including Isam , have strictly prohibited killing of innocent human beings.

Hakeem Yaseen expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

PDF Chairman has urged the government to take adequate measures for ensuring security of civilians adding that surge in the incidents of target killings in Kashmir have spread a wave of fear and insecurity among the common people. He said such barbaric killings have no space in a civilized society.