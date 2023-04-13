Political leaders greet people on Baisakhi

Srinagar: Various political leaders have greeted the people on the festival of Baisakhi.

Dr Farooq Abdullah

National Conference Party President, Member Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, hoping that the festivity heralds in an era of peace, prosperity, and amity in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message, Dr Farooq Abdullah extended his greetings to people, especially Sikh brethren and expressed the hope that the festival, which is being observed as New Year as also the founding day of Khalsa Panth, will be celebrated in true spirit of J&K's celebrated pluralistic culture.

Omar Abdullah

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah has also greeted the people. Highlighting the region's glorious heritage of religious harmony and cultural diversity, he also prayed for peace and tranquillity in J&K.

Mehbooba Mufti

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has extended her greetings to the people, on Baisakhi.

PDP President prayed for the peace, prosperity and universal brotherhood in J&K.

Highlighting the J&K's glorious heritage of religious harmony and cultural diversity, former chief minister also called for strengthening the bonds between various sections of the society and nurturing communal harmony.

Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari has greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Baisakhi festival.

Extending greetings to the people, Altaf Bukhari said that the celebration of Baisakhi festival that marks the beginning of harvesting season spreads joy and happiness among the people.He also hoped that the celebration of this festival will spread peace, prosperity and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prof Saifuddin Soz

Former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz on Thursday greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Baisakhi festival.

He said that the celebration of Baisakhi festival that marks the beginning of harvesting season spreads joy and happiness among the people.

Prof Soz on this occasion also hoped that the celebration of this festival will spread peace, prosperity and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir.