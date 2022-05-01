Political leaders greet people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Srinagar: Several political leaders have greeted the people on Eid-ul-Fitr.
FAROOQ ABDULLAH
National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah has extended warm greetings to people on Eid ul Fitr.
In his Eid greetings, Dr Farooq said, “I extend my warm wishes to people on the auspicious occasion praying that the Almighty accepts our month-long fasting, repentance, prayers and rectitude. May Almighty foster unity in the ranks of Muslims, and furthers the cause of amity and brotherhood in J&K, Ladakh and elsewhere in the world. I urge the affluent class in the society to help those who do not have any resources to celebrate the Eid.”
OMAR ABDULLAH
NC Vice President Omar Abdullah while extending warm wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr said, “On this day we should include the underprivileged in our happiness. There is no superior act than sharing our resources with the people in need. I wish the candles of piety and faith remain lit in our families and neighbourhood throughout the year. I extend my warm wishes to the people on the auspicious eve with a view that the needs of the people at need are taken care of by the affluent ones.
MEHBOOBA MUFTI
Extending greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday paid glowing tributes to fortitude and patience displayed by the Muslim community in Kashmir and rest of the country in best traditions of Islam.
In her message on the occasion she said Muslims truly lived Ramadhan this year in the spirit of the holy month by facing an unprecedented onslaught on the community with exemplary patience that’s generally associated with early days of Islam.
Mehbooba said bulldozer became the symbol of state terror against the community. She said in J&K “we have been witnessing atrocities of all kinds ranging from mass imprisonment of the population to unaccounted killings.”
ALTAF BUKHARI
Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari extended his wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and prayed for their well-being and tranquility.
In his message of greetings, Bukhari said that the festival is aimed to celebrate the strength and courage that Almighty bestowed on the people to observe month long fast during Ramadhan. He also impressed upon the teachings of Quran and said that the path of justice, truthfulness and honesty should be followed throughout.
"I wish the people of Jammu and Kashmir a very happy and prosperous Eid. On this day i would pray for peace, happiness and prosperity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.
MIAN ALTAF ahmed
Senior National Conference leader and Sajada Nisheen Darbar Laar Sharief Wangat Mian Altaf Ahmed has felicitated people on the auspicious occassion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In his message, Mian Altaf said, "On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I would extend my heartfelt greetings and felicitations to the Muslims around the world in general, the people of J&K, Ladakh in particular. This indeed is an occasion for festivity and joyful celebration, which symbolises our gratitude to our Lord for his gift of Ramadan. While we celebrate Eid, it is important to keep its symbolism and message in mind. On the one hand, we should share our joys with the less privileged and poor sections of our society and make utmost efforts to enable them to celebrate it. If gulf between haves and have-nots gets reduced, it will lead to a more harmonious, peaceful and balanced society,"he said.
G A MIR
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Sunday felicitated people on the eve of Eid-ul- Fitr.
In his message, JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir said Eid-ul- Fitr is an auspicious occasion being celebrated after the completion of Holy Month of Fasting (Ramadhan). The occasion is unique, sends a message of compassion, love and respect for each other in the society.
GHULAM HASSAN MIR
Former Minister and Senior Vice President Apni Party Ghulam Hassan Mir on Sunday felicitated the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In his felicitation message, Mir hoped that sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr will brings along everlasting peace, happiness and prosperity to the people of J&K. He further prayed for acceptance of month long fasts and charity while hoping that Ramadhan will leave its pious impressions on the society for the whole year ahead.