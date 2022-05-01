Political leaders greet people on Eid-ul-Fitr

MEHBOOBA MUFTI

Extending greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday paid glowing tributes to fortitude and patience displayed by the Muslim community in Kashmir and rest of the country in best traditions of Islam.

In her message on the occasion she said Muslims truly lived Ramadhan this year in the spirit of the holy month by facing an unprecedented onslaught on the community with exemplary patience that’s generally associated with early days of Islam.

Mehbooba said bulldozer became the symbol of state terror against the community. She said in J&K “we have been witnessing atrocities of all kinds ranging from mass imprisonment of the population to unaccounted killings.”