Political leaders greet people on Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida

Srinagar: Several political leaders have greeted the people on Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida.
ALTAF BUKHARI
Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida.
In his message of felicitation, Bukhari said that this auspicious night “gives us an opportunity to seek forgiveness from Allah and seek his mercy ,blessings and generosity. He also prayed for prevalence of communal harmony, peace and prosperity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”
"This is a night of forgiveness and on this night Almighty Allah chose to reveal the holy Qu’ran to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) for the guidance of the mankind. We need to follow the teachings of Quran and rectify our mistakes and seek blessings and forgiveness from the creater. I would pray for peace, prosperity and tranquility for the people of Jammu and Kashmir" he said.
In a statement to the press, Bukhari called upon the concerned authorities to ensure smooth availability of basic facilities including transportation, electricity, first aid and water supply to the devotees throughout out the night of prayers.
SAJAD GANI LONE
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone has greeted people on Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat- ul- Vida, praying that the sacred night may bring with it peace, prosperity and lasting tranquility for the people reeling under the present distress in Jammu and Kashmir.
In his message, Lone said that this sacred night is the best time of the entire year to seek forgiveness from Allah and pray for humanity’s wellbeing.
He urged people to understand the real meaning and motive of this auspicious occasion which is to seek Allah’s blessings for the entire humankind and a unique opportunity to ask for Allah’s help in mitigating all the miseries and crises the people are reeling under at present.
“Help each other during these testing times, identify poverty-stricken and needy families in your localities, dedicate yourself in their services- this is the real message of the Holy Month of Ramadan and of Shab-e-Qadr. May Allah (SWT) accept all our supplications,” Lone said.
G A MIR
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress (JKPCC) President Thursday greeted people on the very auspicious occasions of Shab-E-Qadr and observance of Jumat-ul- Vida.
JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir has said that Shab-E-Qader is extremely pious night in which Almighty Allah revealed the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) for guidance of mankind.
JKPCC President also greeted people on the observance of Jumat-Ul-Vida, hoping that auspicious occasion leads the people at the path of righteousness, bringing prosperity and happiness in the country in general and J&K in particular.
HAKEEM YASIN
Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has felicitated people especially Muslim Ummah on the occasion of holy Shab-e-Qadr .
In his message , Hakeem Yaseen while greeting people on the auspicious occasions of Shab-e- Qada has prayed that the holy occasion may prove harbinger of lasting peace and prosperity in trouble torn Jammu and Kashmir. He has also prayed for an immediate end to the on going cycle of violence and blood shed in Jammu and Kashmir.
PDF Chairman has appealed the people to provide help in cash and kind to needy orphans ,destitutes and widows especially during the month of current Ramadan .