Political leaders greet people on Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida

Srinagar: Several political leaders have greeted the people on Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida.

ALTAF BUKHARI

Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida.

In his message of felicitation, Bukhari said that this auspicious night “gives us an opportunity to seek forgiveness from Allah and seek his mercy ,blessings and generosity. He also prayed for prevalence of communal harmony, peace and prosperity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

"This is a night of forgiveness and on this night Almighty Allah chose to reveal the holy Qu’ran to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) for the guidance of the mankind. We need to follow the teachings of Quran and rectify our mistakes and seek blessings and forgiveness from the creater. I would pray for peace, prosperity and tranquility for the people of Jammu and Kashmir" he said.

In a statement to the press, Bukhari called upon the concerned authorities to ensure smooth availability of basic facilities including transportation, electricity, first aid and water supply to the devotees throughout out the night of prayers.