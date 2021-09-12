Political parties condemn policeman’s killing at Khanyar

Srinagar: Various political parties condemned the killing of a Sub Inspector of Police Arshad Ahmed at Khanyar in Srinagar on Sunday.

A statement of National Conference (NC) issued here said that the NC President Farooq Abdullah condemned the killing of young police officer Arshad Ahmad saying, “I mince no words to condemn the despicable act of violence where an on-duty young Police officer has been killed. Such incidents will not further the cause of peace in the region. I express my sympathies with the bereaved family of the slain cop,” he said.

The statement said that in his condemnation, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said, “Another young life with so much promise, another grieving family.”

It said that the NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani and others also condemned the incident. Condemning the killing, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the death of J&K Police Sub Inspector Arshid Ahmad killed by militants at Khanyar today. May his soul rest in peace and condolences to his family.”

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that strongly condemning the killing, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari termed the incident extremely barbaric that could yield nothing except more miseries to the people.

“Khanyar incident is an addition to the senseless bloodshed that has made another Kashmiri family a victim of violence,” he said in his condolence message.

A statement of Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) issued here said that expressing sorrow over the killing, PDF Chairman Hakeem Yaseen said that the senseless killings in Kashmir were adding to the already existing huge lot of widows, orphans and destitute due to decade-long turmoil in J&K.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) in a statement termed the incident barbaric and demanded stern action against the killers of the slain Sub Inspector and expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation saying that it had cost one more precious life.

A statement of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) issued here said that the BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur strongly condemned the killing and urged Police to take help from the viral CCTV footage of the attack and punish the culprits behind the attack forthwith.

A spokesman of Peoples Conference (PC) Adnan Mir in a statement also condemned the killing saying that the unrelenting cycle of violence had only added to the pain and trauma of Kashmiris.