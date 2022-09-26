Political parties demand end to highway halt of apple trucks

Srinagar: Various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir Monday demanded an end to the halt of apple trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu highway saying that it was damaging for the Kashmiri fruit growers.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti strongly criticised the government for the disruption in the movement of apple-laden trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Talking to media persons, she said the apple trade was the backbone of Kashmir’s economy.

“It seems that efforts are being made to weaken the backbone,” Mufti said.

She demanded an end to the halting of apple trucks on the highway and sought a smooth passage for them.