Political parties demand probe into Zainpora civilian killing

Srinagar: Various political parties Sunday expressed grief over the killing of a civilian Shahid Ahmad near the CRPF camp in Zainapora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district and demanded a probe into it.
Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari expressed shock over the killing of the civilian who was shot dead near a CRPF camp in Zainapora area of district Shopian. In a statement issued here, Bukhari demanded a time-bound probe into the circumstances that led to the killing.
“Killing of a civilian in this manner is extremely gruesome and mere condemnation of such incidents won’t work. The incident must be investigated in a transparent manner so that the responsibility for loss of precious life of a civilian is fixed,” he said. The National Conference (NC) also condemned the killing of the civilian near the CRPF outpost at Zainapora, Shopian.
In a statement issued here, NC Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani and other senior leaders said that the unabated loss of human lives in Kashmir was worrisome and heart-rending.
Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen expressed sorrow over the killing of the civilian at Zainpora and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances which lead to the killing of the civilian by the security forces posted at the CRPF camp Zainapora.
In a statement issued here, he said the fresh killing of a civilian was against the claims of the government about zero-tolerance against violence. Condemning the killing of a civilian near a CRPF camp, CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami asked the authorities to probe the incident thoroughly to fix the responsibility.
In a statement issued here, he said the circumstances in which the civilian was shot dead needs to be probed. Peoples Conference (PC) termed the killing unfortunate and condemnable. In a statement issued here, PC demanded a time-bound inquiry into the circumstances leading to his killing and stern action against the erring personnel.
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor, Junaid Azim Matuu condemned the killing saying, “Strongly condemn the killing of a civilian, Shahid Aijaz at Zainapora, Shopian. My deepest condolences to his family. Allah (SWT) Jannat Naseeb Karey. Ameen,” he tweeted.