Political parties demand probe into Zainpora civilian killing

“Killing of a civilian in this manner is extremely gruesome and mere condemnation of such incidents won’t work. The incident must be investigated in a transparent manner so that the responsibility for loss of precious life of a civilian is fixed,” he said. The National Conference (NC) also condemned the killing of the civilian near the CRPF outpost at Zainapora, Shopian.

In a statement issued here, NC Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani and other senior leaders said that the unabated loss of human lives in Kashmir was worrisome and heart-rending.

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen expressed sorrow over the killing of the civilian at Zainpora and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances which lead to the killing of the civilian by the security forces posted at the CRPF camp Zainapora.