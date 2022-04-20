Political parties dismayed over frequent power cuts

Srinagar: Various political parties have expressed dismay over frequent power cuts during the holy month of Ramadhan.
Apni Party
Former cabinet Minister and Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Wednesday expressed dismay over the frequent power cuts in the holy month of Ramdhan, particularly at Sehri and Iftar time. He said that the administration has failed to stick with its own power curtailment schedule even in this holy month and ironically the department has failed to give any plausible explanation for ongoing power cuts across the Valley.
People are grappling with the numerous problems due to the unscheduled power breakdowns every now and then. Most parts of the Valley are left to reel under darkness even on the imperative timings of Sehri and Iftar.
He said that everybody knows that being Muslims the dominant majority of Kashmir stays busy with the certain religious obligations in this holiest month, thus the administration is expected to provide all necessary facilities to them. “The frequent interruption in the power supply leads people to suffer and makes it difficult to follow their obligatory religious routine. It is disturbing to see that most parts of the Valley face electricity outages after every hour or so,”he said.
Mir stated that this is a clear sign of the irresponsible approach on behalf of the concerned authorities. The Lieutenant Governor’s administration must intervene to ensure its promise of an uninterrupted power supply to the consumers in the Ramdhan. Powers cuts, mainly from Magrib to Fajr, are unacceptable in this holy month. Therefore, the concerned officials should take all the required steps to ensure adequate power supply to the consumers across the Valley.
National Conference
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday expressed dismay over the frequent power cuts across Kashmir especially during Sehri and Iftar time, saying the assurances of the administration with regards to ensuring uninterrupted power supply have fallen flat.
Provincial president, Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani in a statement said that consumers across Kashmir are facing unscheduled, regular power cuts during the holy month of Ramzaan, particularly at Sehri and Iftar time making it difficult and unmanageable to scores of people.
“It is appalling that instead of ensuring regular power supply during this holy month, PDD is resorting to forced power cuts. Unscheduled power cuts had grown severe, giving a tough time to the people, especially during Sehri and Iftar. Every day people wake up at Sehri to find themselves in complete darkness. Electric supply is playing hide and seek with people,” he said.
PDP
Taking a strong note of the unscheduled power cuts in Srinagar and many parts of the Valley, PDP leader and state secretary youth Arif Laigaroo has castigated the administration for not providing uninterrupted power supply in the holy month of Ramadhan.
Unscheduled power cuts in Ramadhan, particularly during Sehri and Iftar, have caused a lot of inconvenience to people across the city.
Laigroo said people in general complain that at the time of Sehri and Iftaar, on most of the days, there is no electricity, and as such, they face huge problems in carrying out their religious obligations. They demanded uninterrupted power supply during Ramadhan, especially at Sehri and Iftaar.
Laigroo appealed to the administration to pay heed to the issue, which has exacerbated in this holy month and provide uninterrupted power supply to the affected areas.