Political parties dismayed over frequent power cuts

Srinagar: Various political parties have expressed dismay over frequent power cuts during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Apni Party

Former cabinet Minister and Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Wednesday expressed dismay over the frequent power cuts in the holy month of Ramdhan, particularly at Sehri and Iftar time. He said that the administration has failed to stick with its own power curtailment schedule even in this holy month and ironically the department has failed to give any plausible explanation for ongoing power cuts across the Valley.

People are grappling with the numerous problems due to the unscheduled power breakdowns every now and then. Most parts of the Valley are left to reel under darkness even on the imperative timings of Sehri and Iftar.

He said that everybody knows that being Muslims the dominant majority of Kashmir stays busy with the certain religious obligations in this holiest month, thus the administration is expected to provide all necessary facilities to them. “The frequent interruption in the power supply leads people to suffer and makes it difficult to follow their obligatory religious routine. It is disturbing to see that most parts of the Valley face electricity outages after every hour or so,”he said.

Mir stated that this is a clear sign of the irresponsible approach on behalf of the concerned authorities. The Lieutenant Governor’s administration must intervene to ensure its promise of an uninterrupted power supply to the consumers in the Ramdhan. Powers cuts, mainly from Magrib to Fajr, are unacceptable in this holy month. Therefore, the concerned officials should take all the required steps to ensure adequate power supply to the consumers across the Valley.