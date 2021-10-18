Political parties felicitate people on Eid-e-Milad

Srinagar: Various political parties Monday felicitated people on Eid-e-Milad, the observance of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) commemorated on 12th Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month of lunar Islamic calendar.
A statement of National Conference (NC) issued here said that the NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah felicitated people on the observance of Eid-e-Milad.
The NC president and vice president expressed hope that this Eid-e-Milad brings peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.
The NC president said that the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) point us towards the path of peace, affection kindness and self actualization.
The NC vice president said, “On Eid-e-Milad, I pray to Allah to give us the wisdom and guide us on the path shown by our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and give us determination to dedicate ourselves to his sacred, noble and universal teachings.” Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani and others also felicitated people on the auspicious of Eid-e-Milad.
Greeting people, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti said that Prophet Muhammad (SAW) taught lessons of compassion, mercy, tolerance and brotherhood to humanity, all of which need to be vigorously inculcated in today’s strife-infested world.
“Almighty Allah sent Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as Rehmatan-lil-Aalmeen (mercy to mankind). People irrespective of caste, colour and religion can seek guidance from the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as he had tremendous love for humanity in general and compassion for the poor and needy in particular,” he said and prayed to Allah to reignite peoples’ hearts and souls with the love of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari also extended his warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad.
In a statement issued here, Bukhari said Eid-e-Milad holds a special position in the Islamic history as it marks the end of ignorance and beginning of a new era of peace and serenity.
“On this day, we must try to reflect on the teachings of the noble Prophet (SAW) who said that he has been sent as a mercy to all,” he said and expressed hope that this occasion would usher in an era of peace, brotherhood and amity in J&K and end the era of mindless violence.
Felicitating people on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone urged Muslims to pray for peace, prosperity and unity of humanity amid the prevalent situation.
A statement of PC issued here said that Lone expressed hope that the day brings joy to all people around the world.
“I hope that the lessons and blessings of Eid-e-Milad permeate to all, and positively influence peoples’ attitudes towards fellow human beings, irrespective of religion or place of origin,” he said.
Greeting people on Eid-e-Milad, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir prayed for peace, stability and prosperity of the people.
A statement of Congress issued here quoted Mir as saying that the world needs to follow the teachings of the Prophet (SAW), who taught us to respect humanity irrespective of colour or religion, and promoted tolerance and compassion, which need to be strictly followed.
Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen felicitated people, especially the Ummah on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad.
A statement of PDF issued here said that Yaseen appealed to people to make special prayers for the return of peace and tranquility in the trouble-torn Jammu and Kashmir.
Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) district vice president Srinagar Uzair Beigh greeted the Ummah on the occasion Eid-e-Milad and prayed for peace.
Meanwhile, Jamiat Hamdani Patron Moulana Riyaz Hamdani also greeted people on Eid-e-Milad and urged them to following the path shown by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).