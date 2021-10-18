Political parties felicitate people on Eid-e-Milad

Srinagar: Various political parties Monday felicitated people on Eid-e-Milad, the observance of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) commemorated on 12th Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month of lunar Islamic calendar.

A statement of National Conference (NC) issued here said that the NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah felicitated people on the observance of Eid-e-Milad.

The NC president and vice president expressed hope that this Eid-e-Milad brings peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC president said that the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) point us towards the path of peace, affection kindness and self actualization.

The NC vice president said, “On Eid-e-Milad, I pray to Allah to give us the wisdom and guide us on the path shown by our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and give us determination to dedicate ourselves to his sacred, noble and universal teachings.” Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani and others also felicitated people on the auspicious of Eid-e-Milad.