Political parties greet people on Eid- e- Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Srinagar: Various political parties have greeted people on Eid- e- Milad-un- Nabi (SAW).

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

National Conference President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have felicitated people on the auspicious observance of Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

In their separate messages, Dr Farooq and Omar Abdullah said Eid-ul-Milad is an occasion to dedicate ourselves to the teachings of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) in letter and spirit and work tirelessly towards helping those in need. Both leaders prayed for peace and stability in Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr Farooq Abdullah said Islam is the religion of peace and Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is the epitome of all virtues and perfect embodiment of justice and benevolence. He said the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) point us towards the path of peace, affection, kindness and self-actualization. “He is the final messenger sent by Almighty Allah to the entire humanity for all the times to come. His message was and will continue to remain universal. An apostle of peace, justice and the seal of prophets, he was given the Holy Quran. He was sent as a mercy towards humanity. I pray that the auspicious occasion brings everlasting peace, prosperity and amity in the region,” he said.

Omar Abdullah in his message said Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) provides us an opportunity to pray and seek forgiveness and blessings from the Almighty for the entire mankind. “I pray to Allah to give us the wisdom and guide us on the path shown by our beloved Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) and give us determination to dedicate ourselves to his sacred, noble and universal teachings,” he said.

APNI PARTY

Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari greeted people on the occasion of Eid-e Milad-un-Nabi (SAAW). Also, he has requested worshipers to pray for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion. In his message, Bukhari said, “Muslims across the world observe the 12th of Rabi ul-Awwal as Eid Milad-un-Nabi. This is the day of blessing not only for the Muslims across the world but for all mankind as the Almighty Allah sent Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as a messenger of peace and harmony for everyone.”

He prayed, “May this Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) bring peace and harmony in our lives, and may the blessing of this sacred occasion fill our hearts with the mercy of Allah and guide us to the right path and fill our hearts with the mercy of Allah.”

Bukhari urged people to pray for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir on this auspicious occasion. He said, “Since we have been grappling with a protracted conflict and bloodshed here, we all must bow our heads to Almighty and seek His blessings on this auspicious occasion. I request everyone to pray for the peace and tranquility of this land and the well-being of its people.”