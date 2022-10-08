Political parties greet people on Eid- e- Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Srinagar: Various political parties have greeted people on Eid- e- Milad-un- Nabi (SAW).
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
National Conference President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have felicitated people on the auspicious observance of Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
In their separate messages, Dr Farooq and Omar Abdullah said Eid-ul-Milad is an occasion to dedicate ourselves to the teachings of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) in letter and spirit and work tirelessly towards helping those in need. Both leaders prayed for peace and stability in Jammu & Kashmir.
Dr Farooq Abdullah said Islam is the religion of peace and Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is the epitome of all virtues and perfect embodiment of justice and benevolence. He said the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) point us towards the path of peace, affection, kindness and self-actualization. “He is the final messenger sent by Almighty Allah to the entire humanity for all the times to come. His message was and will continue to remain universal. An apostle of peace, justice and the seal of prophets, he was given the Holy Quran. He was sent as a mercy towards humanity. I pray that the auspicious occasion brings everlasting peace, prosperity and amity in the region,” he said.
Omar Abdullah in his message said Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) provides us an opportunity to pray and seek forgiveness and blessings from the Almighty for the entire mankind. “I pray to Allah to give us the wisdom and guide us on the path shown by our beloved Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) and give us determination to dedicate ourselves to his sacred, noble and universal teachings,” he said.
APNI PARTY
Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari greeted people on the occasion of Eid-e Milad-un-Nabi (SAAW). Also, he has requested worshipers to pray for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion. In his message, Bukhari said, “Muslims across the world observe the 12th of Rabi ul-Awwal as Eid Milad-un-Nabi. This is the day of blessing not only for the Muslims across the world but for all mankind as the Almighty Allah sent Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as a messenger of peace and harmony for everyone.”
He prayed, “May this Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) bring peace and harmony in our lives, and may the blessing of this sacred occasion fill our hearts with the mercy of Allah and guide us to the right path and fill our hearts with the mercy of Allah.”
Bukhari urged people to pray for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir on this auspicious occasion. He said, “Since we have been grappling with a protracted conflict and bloodshed here, we all must bow our heads to Almighty and seek His blessings on this auspicious occasion. I request everyone to pray for the peace and tranquility of this land and the well-being of its people.”
PEOPLES CONFERENCE
Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone has felicitated people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad Nabi (SAW) , urging Muslims to pray for peace, prosperity and unity of the humanity amid the prevalent trying situation.
Lone on the occasion has hoped that the day brings joy to all people around the world and may the lessons and blessings of Eid-e-Milad Nabi (SAW) , permeate into all, and positively influence peoples’ attitudes towards fellow human beings, irrespective of religion or place of origin.
The PC President has urged the administration to ensure smooth supply of essentials on the occasion and ensure transport, water and other vital supplies to the religious places wherein congregations are slated to take place in view of the sacred occasion.
PDP
PDP leader Arif Laigaroo has greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
In his statement , Arif laigroo said the birth of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) marks the beginning of a new era in the history which put an end to inequality and reinstated the dignity of human beings. On the occasion, Laigaroo prayed for the peace, and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the country.
Laigaroo prayed for the mutual respect and communal harmony in the erstwhile State of J&K and hoped that the occasion will bring the desired development and hopes for the future generation.
JKPDF
Chairman JK Peoples Democratic Front ( JKPDF) and Former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has felicitated people especially Muslim Umah on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Milad- un- Nabi ( SAW).
In his message , Hakeem Yaseen has prayed for return of lasting peace and prosperity in strife torn Jammu and Kashmir. He said the best and appropriate way to celebrate is to follow his foot prints and preaching in our day to day life. He said that prophet Muhammad was an epitom of compassion, mercy ,peace ,justic and righteousness who always vouched for due rights and honour to all irrespective of caste ,creed ,colour and religion .
PDF Chairman has appealed to people for making special prayers for the welfare of entire humanity ,peace and communal harmony throughout the globe especially in the country.