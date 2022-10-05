Political parties grieved over killing of civilian

Srinagar: Various political parties have expressed grief over the killing of a civilian in Shopian.
National Conference
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday condemned the killing of a civilian in a firing incident in Pulwama.
Expressing condolences with the bereaved family, Omar Abdullah said, “The killing of an unarmed civilian in an “accidental fire” incident in Pulwama district is highly condemnable. There must be a swift, credible & transparent probe into this death. Those responsible must be punished to the fullest extent possible.”
Apni Party
Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari and Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas have expressed grief and sorrow over the death of a civilian in an alleged accidental fire in Haal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday. In a statement, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “I am deeply grieved to hear about the death of a civilian in an accidental fire in Shopian. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family. May Almighty give them enough strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.”
Meanwhile, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas also expressed his deep sense of grief over the death of the civilian in the incident. He said, “My heart goes out to the family members of the deceased person. I am deeply saddened to hear about this tragedy. May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace. My deepest condolences to the concerned family.”
Peoples Conference
J&K Peoples Conference condemned the killing of a civilian in Pulwama and demanded a transparent and time bound probe into the incident. “The killing of an unarmed civilian in Pulwama is highly unfortunate and condemnable. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family”, PC Spokesperson said in a statement. PC spokesperson urged the government to investigate the circumstances resulting in this unfortunate incident and ensure justice to the bereaved family. “The government must thoroughly probe this incident and ensure responsible officers are held accountable. It is incumbent upon the government to ensure timely justice to the bereaved family”, he added.
PDP
PDP leader Arif Laigaroo has strongly condemned the killing of a young civilian Aasif Ahmed of Poterwal Shopian in what police termed an “accidental fire” in Haal Pulwama. In a statement Arif Laigaroo demanded-time-bound inquiry into the killing. He termed it a condemnable act that deserves exemplary punishment. He said incidents such incidents were refection of the fact that Kashmir was becoming a battle field where the value of precious innocent lives is lost and forgotten.