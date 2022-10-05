Political parties grieved over killing of civilian

Apni Party

Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari and Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas have expressed grief and sorrow over the death of a civilian in an alleged accidental fire in Haal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday. In a statement, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “I am deeply grieved to hear about the death of a civilian in an accidental fire in Shopian. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family. May Almighty give them enough strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.”

Meanwhile, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas also expressed his deep sense of grief over the death of the civilian in the incident. He said, “My heart goes out to the family members of the deceased person. I am deeply saddened to hear about this tragedy. May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace. My deepest condolences to the concerned family.”