Political, religious, social organisations condole demise of Moulana Abbas Hussain Ansari

Srinagar: Several political, religious and social organisations have condoled the demise of prominent Shia leader Moulana Abbas Hussain Ansari.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

National Conference (NC) President and Member of the Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief over the demise of Moulana Muohammad Abbas Ansari.

In his condolence message, Dr. Farooq said, “All his life, Moulana sahib remained deeply engaged with the issues deeply rooted in religious and cultural pluralism of J&K. His great efforts to bridge the sectarian divisions will be remembered for all the times to come. I pay my tributes to him and pray to Almighty Allah and for peace to his departed soul in the highest realms of Jannat. My heart goes out to the bereaved family at this difficult time.”

In his condolence message, Omar Abdullah said, “I pray to Almighty to bestow highest echelons to the departed soul in Jannat, and forbearance to the bereaved family, followers , and admirers of his.”

APNI PARTY

Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran Kashmiri leader Moulana Abbas Ansari, who passed away after protracted illness at his residence in Khankhai Sokhta Nawakadal Srinagar this morning.

In his condolence message, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Moulana Abbas Ansari Sahib. Today, we have lost a great religious leader who spent his entire life serving people and contributing to society. He was a reformist and contributed to the education sector as well.”

He added, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved kith and kin of Moulana Sahib, and I pray to Almighty Allah to give them enough strength to bear the pain of this inconsolable and irreparable loss. May Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.”