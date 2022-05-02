Politicians, top officials greet people on Eid

Srinagar: More political and social leaders and top officials have greeted the people on Eid-ul-Fitre

SRINAGAR MAYOR

Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu expressed his heartfelt greetings and warm wishes to people of J&K, especially the residents of Srinagar, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said May this Eid fill our lives with joy and happiness and turn into a harbinger of prosperous times ahead and May this occasion herald a new chapter of prosperity and peace in Kashmir.

“People should also use the occasion to reach out needy and destitutes around them. May Allah bestow on all of us with the spirit to uphold the values learnt and practiced during Ramzan said Mayor Srinagar,”he added.

He has also passed on directions for uninterrupted public services on account of power supply , drinking water facility, and to ensure availability of essential supplies for Eid- ul- Fitr.