Politicians, top officials greet people on Eid

Srinagar: More political and social leaders and top officials have greeted the people on Eid-ul-Fitre
SRINAGAR MAYOR
Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu expressed his heartfelt greetings and warm wishes to people of J&K, especially the residents of Srinagar, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
He said May this Eid fill our lives with joy and happiness and turn into a harbinger of prosperous times ahead and May this occasion herald a new chapter of prosperity and peace in Kashmir.
“People should also use the occasion to reach out needy and destitutes around them. May Allah bestow on all of us with the spirit to uphold the values learnt and practiced during Ramzan said Mayor Srinagar,”he added.
He has also passed on directions for uninterrupted public services on account of power supply , drinking water facility, and to ensure availability of essential supplies for Eid- ul- Fitr.
DC SRINAGAR
The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad has conveyed warmest Wishes to people of Jammu and Kashmir particularly of Srinagar District on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The Deputy Commissioner in his message said that this Eid is first of its kind in last three years of the Pandemic where people will meet and greet each other and share joy of the festival. He added while people are delighted to celebrate the completion of Ramadan, the spirit should continue throughout the year.
Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of fasting and prayer. This time of self-reflection reminds us that the core values of charity, cooperation and compassion drive humanity on this planet.
The Deputy Commissioner expressed hope that as Ramadan draws to a close, let us hold on to the spirit of steadfastness throughout the year to achieve our common goals of self-actualisation, peace and prosperity.
POSITIVE KASHMIR
Mentor Positive Kashmir Bharat Rawat has extended Eid greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and urged upon them to pray for the peace ,progress and prosperity of nation while celebrating festival.
In his greetings message, Rawat has prayed the month long fasting and the night long supplications of the faithful are accepted and rewarded by the Almighty.
He hoped the spirit of generosity, discipline and piety generated through the holy month is carried hereafter by people in day- to- day life as well.
HAKEEM YASEEN
Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF ) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has felicitated people on the auspicious occasion of Eid -ul -Fitre
In his message, Hakeem Yaseen hoped that this Eid brings along everlasting peace, happiness and prosperity to the people of strife torn Jammu and Kashmir.
PDP
People's Democratic Party State Youth Secretary Youth, Arif Laigroo on Monday extended his warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the people of valley.
While extended his Eid greetings, e said May this Eid fill “our lives with joy and happiness and turn into a harbinger of prosperous times ahead.”
“People should also use the occasion to reach out needy and destitutes around them. May Allah bestow on all of us with the spirit to uphold the values learnt and practiced during Ramadhan,” Liagroo said.
Laigroo also urged central government to release all political detainees on Eid-ul-Fitr.