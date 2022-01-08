Polytechnic students denied winter vacations

“It is snowing in Kashmir. We have been observing sub-zero temperatures for the past 15 days. All the universities, boards, and colleges in Kashmir have been closed for winter,” an aggrieved student said. “However, no winter vacations have been announced for polytechnics.”

They said many students from the Jammu region were also studying in various polytechnics of Kashmir.

“Bearing this minus temperature is very tough for them,” the students said.