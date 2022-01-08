Polytechnic students denied winter vacations

Srinagar: The students of polytechnics have decried the directions of their institutes where they have been asked to attend the classes when the government has announced winter vacations in all schools, colleges, and universities.
A delegation of students told Greater Kashmir that their teachers were forcing them to attend classes in harsh weather conditions.
“It is snowing in Kashmir. We have been observing sub-zero temperatures for the past 15 days. All the universities, boards, and colleges in Kashmir have been closed for winter,” an aggrieved student said. “However, no winter vacations have been announced for polytechnics.”
They said many students from the Jammu region were also studying in various polytechnics of Kashmir.
“Bearing this minus temperature is very tough for them,” the students said.
They appealed to the higher authorities to announce winter vacations for polytechnics of Kashmir.
Director Skill Development Department J&K, Sudershan Kumar told Greater Kashmir that the decision about winter vacation for polytechnics had to be taken by the government.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Advisor to Lt Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar who heads the Skill Development Department, said that the issue would be looked into.
“I will find out what the issue is,” he said.