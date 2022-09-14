POONCH ACCIDENT | J&K politicians grieved over loss of lives

Apni Party vice president and former minister Choudhary Zulfikar, in his condolence message, said, “I am deeply saddened at the loss of life in the road accident in Poonch which has consumed 11 lives.”

He said that the government should order a probe to ascertain the cause of the accident so that such incidents could be avoided in future. Zulfikar said that the government should give ex-gratia in favour of the Next of Kin of those who lost the members of their family and special treatment to the injured persons.

JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla too expressed his deep condolence with the families of all those 11 persons killed in Poonch accident. He also consoled the people injured in the accident. Bhalla, however, expressed his anguish on the criminal negligence committed by the concerned authorities for the disproportionate development of the whole Chenab and Pir Panchal valleys.

“The tragic episode has brought to spotlight the poor conditions of roads, lack of proper infrastructure, over-speeding and the flouting of law with impunity. During the last eight years, very less has been done by the BJP-led central government to regulate the road mishaps. This is not an isolated incident. The unprecedented escalation in the road accidents has left the residents in shock. Overloading of public transport; over-speeding and bad roads with uneven surfaces have led to these accidents,” Bhalla said.

Former legislator and chairman All J&K Kissan Union (AJKKU) Ashok Sharma, in a press statement, extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He prayed for peace to the departed souls and courage to their families to bear this irreparable loss. The former MLA sought the intervention of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the Chief Secretary AK Mehta to ensure best possible treatment to the injured. He also urged them to provide at least Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those who died and Rs 5 lakh each to the injured as ex gratia relief.

The chairman AJKKU further impressed upon the Union Territory government to adhere to the directions of J&K High Court in PIL in Indian Council vs State of J&K & Others in its letter and spirit and adopt road safety measures to protect the life of the people of J&K from such “man-made tragedies.”