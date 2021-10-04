POONCH TUM CONSPIRACY CASE| NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 2 accused

The NIA said that the case was initially registered as FIR No 292 /2020 dated 27 December 2020 under Section 16, 18 and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sections 121-A, 122 and 295-A of the IPC at Police Station Mendhar of Poonch district.

It said that the accused persons were part of a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based handlers of TuM and their associates based in Poonch and Kuwait to execute “terror activities” and to “wage war against the Indian state”.

The NIA said that the accused in the case were tasked with smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives, and narcotics into Indian territory.

It said that during the course of investigation, a large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics along with flags, posters and other incriminating material belonging to TuM outfit were recovered.

The first chargesheet was filed against seven accused on 24 June 2021.